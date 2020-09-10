Train cars block traffic in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Traffic near Kellogg and Meridian is starting to back up in all directions due to a train problem.

Dispatchers tell KSN that one or more cars have come off the track. No cars have tipped over, but the train is stopped.

Our photographer on the scene says the stopped train is on both the north and south sides of Kellogg. He says Maple is blocked at Athenian and Meridian is blocked.

The south ramp onto eastbound Kellogg is open for now. Westbound traffic on Kellogg can still exit at Meridian.

The eastbound lanes of Kellogg are starting to get backed up with cars that couldn’t take the Meridian exit now taking the Seneca exit.

Our photographer suggests you may want to find a different route until the train is able to move again.

