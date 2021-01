WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is on the scene of a three-car train derailment in north Wichita.

The department is working on the derailment near 26th Street North and Washington just west of I-135.

Two cars are upright and one is on its side. The HazMat team has assessed the situation, and there are no leaks of hazardous material.

Some fire crews will remain on scene with BNSF members.