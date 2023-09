WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fifteen cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train have gone off the tracks in Sumner County.

The scene is between Mayfield and Chicaskia Road. The Sumner County undersheriff says Sumner Road is blocked.

The undersheriff did not know when it happened on Thursday. But he said the derailed cars were not hauling hazardous materials.

Residents do not have to evacuate, and there are no injuries.