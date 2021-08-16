Train cars flipped, power lines snapped in damaging severe storm in Rice County

GENESEO, Kan. (KSNW) – Storms on Sunday night caused damage in central Kansas. Rice County was hit the hardest.

Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans tells KSN News one person was transported to the hospital after a shed blew over in Frederick and a barn blew over near Bushton.

Most of the damage occurred near Geneseo. Power lines were down on Kansas Highway 4 and 14.

Train cars were blown over and hail as large as golf balls fell. Crops in the area were also stripped due to the hail. See the photos of the damage below.