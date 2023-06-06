Railroad crossing damage from derailed train on U.S. 400 east of Dodge City. (Courtesy: Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff’s Office says a train derailment caused significant damage to a U.S. 400 railroad crossing east of Dodge City.

Traffic has been reduced to two lanes of travel near Cargill. The two westbound lanes are closed. The sheriff’s office says you can expect delays.

If you plan on traveling east on Trail Street towards Ft. Dodge and west on Highway 400 from Ford to Dodge City, the sheriff’s office suggests an alternate route.

Railroad crews have been contacted to make repairs to the track and highway.