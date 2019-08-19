Train derailment causes lane closures along U.S. 50

WALTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One lane of U.S. 50 in Harvey County will be closed today as crews deal with a train derailment.

Storms late Saturday into early Sunday caused several BNSF rail cars to overturn.

The eastbound lane of U.S. 50 from Walton west about 2 miles will be shut down from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The timeframe is tentative. The two-lane roadway will be down to one lane and controlled by flaggers. Motorists should be alert and be prepared to stop and expect some delay.

The derailment closed down the eastbound lane on Sunday. The lane had re-opened around 5 p.m. Sunday before the latest plans to close the lane again.

