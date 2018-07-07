Train hits Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's deputy's patrol car, no one injured

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Sedgwick County Sheriff

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Sedgwick County Sheriff

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Sedgwick County Sheriff''s deputy's patrol vehicle was damaged overnight Saturday when it was struck by a train.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was responding to a call when the deputy lost control of the patrol car near Clifton and K-15.

The vehicle became disabled and stuck on the train tracks. A few moments later a train came down the tracks and struck the car.

Fortunately, the deputy was not inside of the vehicle at the time and the deputy was not injured.

What caused the deputy to lose control of the vehicle is under investigation.