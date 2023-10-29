WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 29th annual Wichita train show taking place this weekend.

It happened at the Cessna Activity Center in southeast Wichita.

Hundreds of people came out to check it out and buy, sell, and trade toy trains.

The kids who attended were excited to see the toy trains chug around the tracks.

“When you get to talk to people as they come in the door, all the smiling places and the fun that they have here, it sort of makes it all worth it,” Shirlene LeBleu, Wichita Toy Train Club, said.

If you missed it, check out the Wichita Toy Train Museum located at 130 Laura Street.