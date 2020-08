NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A train and tractor crash in Harvey County Monday afternoon resulted in the death of one person.

The sheriff’s office says the victim is 21-year-old Taylor Koehn of Halstead.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. between Burrton and Halstead.

Investigators say Koehn was driving a farm tractor south on South River Park Road and was crossing the railroad tracks near Southwest 24th Street when a train hit the tractor.

Koehn died at the scene.