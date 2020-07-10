1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl
WATCH LIVE: Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Train vs. pedestrian accident closes some crossings in south Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train vs. pedestrian accident has closed some roads in south Wichita.

It happened near Pawnee and K-15 around 11 a.m. Officials report a man was killed.

The crossings at Pawnee and Hydraulic near K-15 are closed right now.

The accident is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories