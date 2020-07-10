Train vs. pedestrian accident closes some crossings in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train vs. pedestrian accident has closed some roads in south Wichita.
It happened near Pawnee and K-15 around 11 a.m. Officials report a man was killed.
The crossings at Pawnee and Hydraulic near K-15 are closed right now.
The accident is under investigation.
