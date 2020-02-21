Authorities respond to train vs. semi in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Newton on Friday responded to a crash involving a train vs. semi. It happened around 9 a.m. at the West First Street BNSF crossing.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the semi driver was transported to Newton Medical Center as a precaution to be checked out. The street will be closed for the next several hours.

Authorities tell KSN News that a semi leaving the Nortrak facility was unable to move out of the way fast enough after the railroad gates came down, and the train struck the semi’s trailer.

The train’s primary engine blew an air hose in the crash, so a replacement engine must be brought in to move the 7,000-foot train. Southwest 14th Street is also blocked by the train.

Once the train is moved, First Street will remain closed while BNSF evaluates and repairs damage to the gates and rails, which is expected to take most of the afternoon.

