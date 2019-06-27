Training teaches law enforcement how to calm crises involving the mentally ill.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several law enforcement agencies are spending the week learning skills to calm a crisis involving the mentally ill.

The training is a partnership with the Sedgwick County Crisis Intervention Team and mental health providers like Comcare. Law enforcement with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Department of Corrections, Derby police and other law enforcement participated in scenarios to practice de-escalation techniques.

In one scenario, officers pretended to respond to a call of a man hearing voices telling him to end his life. They addressed the situation.

“The students will have to practice asking those questions addressing those kind of uncomfortable feelings,” said officer James Hook, WPD mental Health Liaison.

Skills they can use in real-life situations.

“Ultimately, in something as complicated and complex as mental illness, we want the best outcome that we can have for that individual for us in law enforcement and just for the community in general.” said Hook.

“I feel like I learned a lot so far, and it helps a lot just dealing with people and also just being able to treat them as people but assist them with their illness,” said Amy Pray, Sedgwick County detention deputy.

So far, more than 500 officers across the state have gone through the CIT training.