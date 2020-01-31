Transportation study evaluates services to disabled individuals

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Individuals with developmental or physical disabilities often rely on public transportation to get them from one place to another. A study conducted by the Sedgwick County Developmental Disability Community Council aimed to find where public transportation within the county helps or hinders those individuals.

“You don’t think about your child being 28 years old and having to drive them to work everyday or if you’re not able to do that, how isolating it can be for individuals that don’t have access to transportation,” Sedgwick County developmental disability organization assistant director Jeannette Livingston said.

The study over the past year and a half sought to quantify the problems individuals face with public transportation.

For Rebecca Duden, her mother has had to move her from home to home to be close to a bus stop when the routes change. Duden has used the paratransit city bus system for 20 years and currently has one hour, 40-minute commute to her work at KETCH in Old Town despite living within Wichita city limits.

Her bus picks her up at 6 a.m. and brings her to the Transit Center by 7 a.m. She cannot check into work until 7:45 a.m., so she stays in the area until the next bus can take her by her workplace.

“KETCH is usually open on the holidays when the buses are not running so I have to make another means of transportation on those days,” Duden said.

For Aldona Carney, her youngest son, Neil, lives with severe autism. Despite qualifying for the paratransit system, he cannot use it because he must have the supervision of an aide to make it on the bus and to where he needs to be.

“Neil is the youngest of five children and my goal for Neil is the same goal I have for my other four children. I want them to be happy, healthy and live as independently as possible. But you can’t do that, especially with Neil, without help and support those supports and transportation is a huge part of that,” Carney said.

Neil takes part in the Gateway program at Starkey, Inc. in Wichita. Transportation to the program as well as Neil’s hobbies, like walking around the mall, must be coordinated with the help of a family member or other qualified assistant.

“The isolation and not being able to get out and exercise, it’s an overall wellness to be able to be included in a community, and we want him to be able to be surrounded by the people who live him the most in his community he grew up,” Carney said.

One of the bigger problems identified by the study was the disadvantage of those not living in city limits face, including turning down jobs inside Wichita due to lack of transportation.

Results will be shared at the Sedgwick County Developmental Disability Community Council meeting on Jan. 31 at The Arc, before eventually being released to decision-makers at the city and county level.

