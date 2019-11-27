Travel remains challenging in western Kansas after storm

GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) – Numerous roads in northwest and north-central Kansas are partially or completely snow-covered after a storm dumped more than 5 inches of snow across the region.

A stretch of Interstate 70 near the state line was open again Wednesday after temporarily closing Tuesday at the height of the storm. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman urged drivers in a tweet to “Stay put,” adding that it “doesn’t look like fun!” Many travelers took the advice, filling hotels in the area.

Travelers KSN News talked to on Wednesday are eager to get moving again.

“We’ve been excited too long to go on this trip, and this was a bump in the road, but we’re going to go for it. It was a big bump,” said the Lyons family.

The National Weather Service says some of the heaviest accumulations were in Goodland, where 7.5 inches fell, and north of the small village of McDonald, where 9.5 inches was on the ground.

The storm also wreaked havoc in other states, including Wyoming and Nebraska.

