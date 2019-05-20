Travelers cautious heading into Oklahoma along Kansas Turnpike

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike said it is monitoring the rain as travelers are cautious heading into Oklahoma.

It was two weeks ago that a section of the Kansas Turnpike closed due to flooding. Officials are monitoring the rain to see it could be a concern again.

“I seen the signs that said extreme weather expect delays or something like that,” said Mac, as he was driving into Oklahoma City.

Officer Bryan Stewart with the Wellington Police Department hopes this rain system will not be a repeat with flooding.

“They called early that night when it started to rain, and we were called in early in the morning to assist,” said Stewart.

Others driving out of Oklahoma going north said they got an early start from Texas just to beat the storms.

“Coming northbound in the rainstorm, we already witnessed three from hydroplaning. The water on the highway is getting very deep and that’s where it’s getting very problematic,” said JD Ventrcek.

Turnpike officials said they will continue to alert drivers to weather conditions with signs.

Local officials remain hopeful much of Kansas can catch a break from the downpours.

“I’m hoping that if it stays like this where we just get it on and off that there’s going to be enough of a chance that the water will dissipate versus rise up over the roadway again,” said Stewart.

