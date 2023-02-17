WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers may notice some small green signs popping up around Wichita. The signs advertise FlushAwayPoverty.org, and they are a prediction that some people will get a traveling, colorful toilet dropped off at their home or business in April.

HumanKind Ministries has launched Flush Away Poverty as a fundraising challenge to “flush it forward” to fight poverty and homelessness.

The organization says for one week in April, people will see hundreds of bright, bold toilets sent to and from family, friends and neighbors to raise funds for the 61,000 Wichitans living in poverty.

Organizers say it will raise awareness because toilets in yards are hard to ignore.

“The toilet is the ultimate symbol of basic needs,” LaTasha St. Arnault, HumanKind president and CEO, said in a news release. “This is a unique way to bring attention to the basic needs that so many of us take for granted. It’s different, it’s bold, and it’s hard to ignore.”

You can have a full-sized toilet delivered to someone’s home for a donation of $200 or a five-inch toilet-shaped planter delivered to a home or office for $50. The person you send it to must live within a 12-mile radius of HumanKind.

The recipient can keep the toilet, flush it forward (or back to its sender), or have it removed and returned to HumanKind.

HumanKind will start selling the toilets on March 1 at FlushAwayPoverty.org and deliver them the week of April 17-23. However, it says the number of toilets is limited, so people should reserve theirs early.

HumanKind Ministries serves more than 15,000 people every year. It says close to 700 people are homeless in Wichita on any given night. It serves twice that number in its shelters every year.

Money raised will support HumanKind’s programs, including funding new bathroom facilities in

their Men’s Emergency Winter Shelter.

HumanKind needs volunteers to help with the Flush Away Poverty event. Click here to learn more and volunteer.