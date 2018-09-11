Local

Treehouse Labor Run this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Treehouse is hosting the 6th annual Labor Run on Saturday, September 15, at Sedgwick County Park.

The race warm-up starts at 8 a.m. with KSN's Katie Taube, and the run begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Labor Run is a family-friendly 5K walk/run event. Strollers, toddlers and kids of all ages are welcome to participate. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. or you can register online in advance at www.wichitatreehouse.org.  The run is open to all ages and will be professionally chip-timed. T

Dollars raised from the Labor Run will benefit The Treehouse's mission to help mothers and babies in need. This is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

