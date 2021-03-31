Trees cut down to mitigate Reno County wildfire spread

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews have been monitoring hot spots in Reno County since Monday.

“I mean it was intense. It was intense, and we are just very thankful for the firefighters and the community,” said Kaleen Frick, Reno County resident.

The Ice Fire scorched fields, fences and trees.

By Tuesday afternoon, some trees were reduced to sawdust and small flames as a task force of firefighters worked to chop some down to prevent fire spread.

“It has been under control. They did good work getting it to stop, and then today, we have just been locking in that line so it does not want to jump,” said Capt. Aaron Walton, Hutchinson Fire Department.

The fire came close to some homes. Kaleena said her horses felt the heat.

“Little bit of a long night for them, but they are all good,” she said.

Kaleena and so many others are fortunate as firefighters saved more than 100 properties while battling a wind change.

“That is always potential, especially with the weather, and the way the wind can shift,” said Capt. Walton. “Everyone here knows it can change in a matter of hours.”

Tuesday was spent taking some final steps to make sure the fire was out.

“A lot of these trees are cottonwood, and when they rot, they kind of rot from the inside, and it causes like a chimney effect, and it burns real hot,” said Capt. Walton. “A lot of guys will compare it to like a Roman candle just blowing hot embers out of the top.”

DIGITAL EXTRA

A Reno County Fire District 9 firefighter, Nick Schneider, caught videos and pictures of the Ice Fire. You can see the flames consuming trees and dry brush with flames reaching 70 feet high.