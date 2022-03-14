TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A trial begins Monday for a man accused in a 2019 shooting in Kansas that killed a college football player and wounded a teammate of the victim, a man who now plays in the NFL.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Francisco Mendez is the only person arrested and charged in the case even though a prosecutor said at least three guns were used to fire 18 or more shots in the April 28, 2019, shooting.

Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons was killed in the shooting in Topeka.

Corey Ballentine was shot and survived. Ballentine is a cornerback and kick returner for the Atlanta Falcons.