KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Judge rescheduled the trial date for former Chiefs Coach, and Andy Reid’s son, Britt Reid. It was originally scheduled to begin in April.

Reid and his attorney, J.R. Hobbs, both attended Friday’s virtual hearing from Hobbs’ office. It lasted about 20-minutes. During the hearing, the judge rescheduled the hearing for September 26. The judge cited scheduling conflicts and the fact that the defense hasn’t had the opportunity to view a report by an expert witness for the prosecution.

Reid pleaded not guilty a DWI causing serious injury charge in June.

He is accused of crashing a white Dodge Ram Laramie into two vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. Reid’s blood alcohol content was .113 at the time, according to court documents. Police also said Reid was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone leading up to the crash.

Ariel Young, the 5-year-old seriously injured in the crash, suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was released from the hospital in April. A GoFundMe started for the girl raised over $500,000 for medical expenses.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Young’s family reached a deal in November that will provide her with a comprehensive care plan. According to Young’s attorney, it will provide Young with “world-class medical care and long-term financial stability.”