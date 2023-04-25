WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The trial for Javan Ervin, who police say was trying to get away from officers when his speeding car hit pregnant Samantha Russell’s car and killed her, was put on hold. Her son survived the crash.

The trial started Tuesday and was put on hold at the end of the day’s testimony due to a juror telling the judge that another juror made comments about media coverage in the jury room.

The judge says he will be interviewing each member of the jury Wednesday morning before deciding on rather or not to declare a mistrial.

Charges were filed in July 2021 against Ervin.

