Trial for two accused of killing man in Valley Center set to begin

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The trial for two people accused of killing a Valley Center man is set to begin this morning.

Jeff and Heidi Hillard are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and rape.

Prosecutors said the Hillards killed Scottie Goodpaster, Jr. over $185 lost in a meth deal.

Opening statements start at 9 a.m.