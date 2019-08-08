Trial for woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother scheduled

Rachael Hilyard was in Sedgwick County court for a competency hearing on Thursday, August 8th.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The trial for a woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother back in 2017 is now scheduled.

Rachael Hilyard made an appearance Thursday morning in a Sedgwick County courtroom for a competency hearing. Hilyard is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 63-year-old Micki Davis, the mother of Hilyard’s ex-boyfriend. Davis went to a home in southwest Wichita to get her son’s property when she was decapitated.

During the hearing, Hilyard’s attorney withdrew from the case telling the judge he couldn’t have meaningful discussions with her. A new attorney was assigned to her.

The judge also determined Hilyard was competent to stand trial. He set a motions hearing for early October. Her jury trial is set for October 15.