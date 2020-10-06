Trial set for former Goddard mayor in ticket counterfeiting case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A trial date has been set for former Goddard Mayor Jamey Blubaugh and his wife Elizabeth.

Both are charged with a misdemeanor count of counterfeiting 2019 Zoobilee tickets. Zoobilee is an annual fundraiser for the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Their bench trial is set for October 22. If found guilty, both could spend up to a year in the county jail.

LATEST STORIES: