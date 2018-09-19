Tribute for Kunze at Law Enforcement Memorial today Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Sedgwick County has seen an outpouring of support all week after a Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty.

The community has another opportunity today to honor Deputy Robert Kunze III.

The Honore Adversis Foundation will be at the Law Enforcement Memorial accepting donations for Dep. Kunze's family.

The foundation's mission is to support officers in Sedgwick County who have been seriously hurt or killed in the line of duty. It's also important for the foundation to be there for the officers' families, and help them in any way possible.

One-hundred-percent of the donations made today will go to the Kunze family.

"Obviously there's going to be tons of stress, financial stress going on, unexpected expenses going on, and just being able to help them eliminates some of that stress during a tough time for them is huge," said Wichita Police Officer Steven Jerrell, with the Honore Adversis Foundation. "The families are very appreciative."

Local radio station KFDI will also be at the Law Enforcement Memorial with a thin blue line flag for the community to sign. The flag will be framed and given to the deputy's family.

The community is invited to bring flowers, cards and gifts.

Officer Jerrell said this isn't just a way to show support, but it's a way for the community to start the healing process.

"It's a huge loss," he said.

If you can't make a donation or choose not to sign the flag, Officer Jerrell said to come and talk to law enforcement.

"They feel some comfort. They're upset because something like this has happened and they want to reach out to us and don't know how," said Officer Jerrell. "We're going to be here. Feel free to come up and talk to us."

The public is invited to stop by the Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the foundation, it plans to sell bracelets later this week to raise money for the deputy's family. An announcement will be made on the Honore Adversis Foundation Facebook. Other events honoring Dep. Kunze will also be posted on the foundation's Facebook.