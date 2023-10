WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If trick-or-treaters want to escape the cold, Wichita’s Towne East Square will host an event on Halloween.

The mall-wide trick-or-treating will run from 4 to 6 p.m. Costumed children are invited to take part in the event.

More than 50 participating retailers will have a pumpkin sign at their storefronts so families know who is participating.

If you want to see an interactive map of trunk-or-treats, click here.