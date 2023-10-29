WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society holding a trick-or-treating event on Sunday at the shelter on Hillside.

Children decked out in costumes were able to stroll through the shelter and look at the animals while receiving candy.

KHS said the goal of the event was to give back to the community and hopefully connect someone to their new best friend through pet adoption.

“We haven’t been able to do a lot of youth education stuff lately mainly due to COVID, so we love events like these to get the kids out here, have fun,” Jordan Bani-Younes, KHS, said.

Bani-Younes also said it was a great way to combine two of their favorite things, pets and Halloween.

If you would like to see the pets up for adoption, click here.