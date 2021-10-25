Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter shares the following treat-or-treating safety tips to be aware of this Halloween.
- You, or a responsible adult should always accompany children ages 12 and under when trick-or-treating.
- Ensure costumes fir well, are flame retardant, and never obscure visibility.
- Have your trick-or-treater wear reflective clothing and/or carry a light or glow stick.
- Children over the age of 12 who are responsible enough to go without you, should stay in groups, follow an agreed upon route, and watch for cars.
- Check out The Kansas Bureau of Investigation website, or that of your local law enforcement agency, for registered offenders residing in the area.
- Teach your children to never enter any home without you or without your permission and only approach homes that are well-lit.
- Remind your children to stay in well-lit areas, never take shortcuts, and never go into isolated areas.
- Let your children know to tell you or a trusted adult if they see anything weird or unusual.
- Teach children to say NO and GET AWAY from any person or situation making them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused; even if that means yelling, kicking, attracting attention or any other means of resisting. TRUST THEIR FEELINGS, and be sure to TELL a trusted adult.
- Consider safe alternatives such as parties at home, schools, or community organized events as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating.