Three killed in Reno County crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three men have been killed after two pickups collided near Hutchinson.

The accident occurred just before noon Sunday on the 3400 block of South Yoder Road.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said two trucks crashed head-on. First responders say all three men, the two passengers of one pickup and the driver of the other pickup, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to help investigate the crash.

