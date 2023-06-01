WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jordan Bani-Younes, with the Kansas Humane Society, introduced Tristian on KSN News. He is a calm boy that needs to go to the best home imaginable. He is 1 year old and is a huge cuddle bug.

Bani-Younes also talked about the increase in pets they’ve seen in the last year.

“We really need people to adopt, so we can make more room to help more animals,” he said. “We need people to especially spay and neuter and get their animals vaccinated to help stop the spread of disease.”

He also added fosters are still needed for puppies and kittens. To find more adoptable pets, click here.