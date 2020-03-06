Trooper fires shots at fleeing motorist near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper fired shots at a fleeing motorist after he rammed a patrol car.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the driver was taken to a hospital with “minor injuries” after the Thursday night shooting near Topeka.

The release said the pursuit began after a trooper attempted to stop a pickup truck for displaying a stolen license plate.

Troopers used tire puncturing devices and a tactical maneuver to stop the truck. But the KBI said the driver then rammed the patrol car, leading the trooper to fire shots.

