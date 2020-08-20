Kansas Highway Patrol trooper shoots suspect following pursuit in Jackson County

Local

KSN News

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man was shot following a stand-off on Wednesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m., KHP troopers were called to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with locating a man and woman who fled from a vehicle following a pursuit in the area of 158th Road and T Road. About an hour later, authorities located the two suspects. During the standoff, a trooper shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said per their standard practice and in accordance with their policy, the trooper involved will be placed on administrative leave while this case is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

