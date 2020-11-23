Troopers arrest Wichita police officer on suspicion of DUI

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says one of its officers was booked into jail Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say that the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) booked Officer Cory Masterson into the Sedgwick County Jail. A WPD spokesperson says Masterson was off-duty at the time.

Masterson has been with the WPD for 12 years. He was assigned to the Field Services Division. The department spokesperson says Masterson has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The WPD says it will do an internal review but the case is being investigated by the KHP.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories