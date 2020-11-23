Troopers arrest Wichita police officer on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says one of its officers was booked into jail Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say that the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) booked Officer Cory Masterson into the Sedgwick County Jail. A WPD spokesperson says Masterson was off-duty at the time.

Masterson has been with the WPD for 12 years. He was assigned to the Field Services Division. The department spokesperson says Masterson has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The WPD says it will do an internal review but the case is being investigated by the KHP.