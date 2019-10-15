Troopers investigate fatal crash in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A tractor-trailer and a pickup crashed in Geary County Tuesday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened just south of Junction City on U77 by State Lake Road.

Troopers at first said EMS transported two people with injuries. But in an updated post to social media, troopers say the accident is now a fatal crash.

The highway is blocked because the semi-truck jackknifed across the roadway.

Also, troopers say U77 will be closed in both directions for an extended period as the KHP Critical Highway Accident Response Team investigates what caused the crash.

