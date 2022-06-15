WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A semitractor-trailer crashed off U.S. Highway 54 and into the Ninnescah River near Cheney Wednesday morning. The scene has now turned into a hazmat situation around 383rd Street West.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Hazardous Material Team is at U.S. 54 and the river assisting the Cheney Fire Department with hazmat clean-up.

A truck crashed off of U.S. 54 and into a river near Cheney on June 15, 2022. (Courtesy KDOT)

First responders became aware of the crash around 4:30 a.m. when someone called 911 to request that they check the welfare of a person at 383rd West and U.S. 54. Crews found the crash scene and took the driver to the hospital in serious condition.

U.S. 54 is down to one lane in both directions.