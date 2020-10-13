Truck driver killed in northern Kansas crash

MANKATO, Kan. (KSNW) — A truck driver has died in a crash on a rural road in northern Kansas.

The crash happened outside of Mankato in Jewell County on Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 59-year-old Robert Newell, of Mankato, was negotiating a curve when his tractor-trailer overturned.

Investigators say Newell had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

