WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A truck ended up in the Chisholm Creek canal after trying to pass a school bus Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 a.m., a school bus and a 25-year-old man driving a 1997 GMC Sierra were headed southbound on Interstate 135.

The KHP says as the school bus was moving from the center lane to the left lane, the GMC Sierra was headed from the far right lane to the left lane in an attempt to pass the school bus.

According to the KHP, this caused the GMC Sierra to get pinned against the barrier wall by the rear of the bus. The GMC Sierra was then lifted up and over the barrier wall, coming to a rest in the Chisholm Creek canal.

Neither of the two drivers was injured. Both were wearing their seatbelts.