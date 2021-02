EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A truck driver hauling pigs crashed into a barrier on the Kansas Turnpike Tuesday morning. It happened around 7:30 on I-335 north of Emporia.

Authorities believe the driver may have fallen asleep before hitting a barrier. The semi-trailer flipped on its side.

Several pigs had to be euthanized at the scene of the crash by a veterinarian. The driver had no reported injuries.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority asked drivers to be cautious because the right lane was impacted.