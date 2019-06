WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of one apartment building got a sudden wake-up Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a truck slammed into three Apartments at the Water’s Edge Apartment Complex, near Central and Waco.

Police say the truck backed into the apartments and knocked down a staircase.

One person suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Four people lived in the apartments involved in the crash.