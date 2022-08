SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A single-vehicle crash in Sumner County killed one person on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a truck tractor was heading south on Kansas Highway 49 near South Caldwell Road when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch.

Once the trailer entered the ditch, the vehicle rolled and came to rest after hitting a utility pole.

The name of the person involved in the crash hasn’t been released.

An investigation is still ongoing.