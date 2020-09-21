Trump signs set on fire in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emporia Fire Department said someone tried to set two Trump campaign signs on fire this weekend.

The department said they were called early Sunday to the 200 block of W. 6th Ave.

Battalion Chief Ryan Conley told KSNT News that the fire was out when they arrived, but there was some “smoldering” in the grass. Firefighters soaked the area as a precaution.

A sign for candidate Tracey Mann was not touched.

