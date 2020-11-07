Trump supporters gather outside the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse

Local

by: KSN NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large group of Trump supports are gathering outside the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday morning.

This comes in just a few hours after the Associated Press announced that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received enough Electoral College votes.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes avaialble.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories