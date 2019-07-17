Tuesday: Russell

In Russell, you can find us at the Dream Theater during the mid-day shows. We’ll be at 629 N. Main around 11:30 a.m.
Things to do in Russell:
- Post Rock Scenic Byway
- Russell Parks
- Deines Cultural Center
- Russell Co. Historical Society & Geneaology Society
Community & Government:
People, Places & Events:
- Senator Bob Dole: Dole Institute; Bob Dole visits VA hospital in Wichita; Bob Dole speaks with KSN; Dole honorarily promoted to U.S. Army Colonel; Photo Gallery: Bob Dole; Today.com: Bob and Elizabeth Dole look back on their remarkable love story
- Senator Arlen Specter: Congressional bio; Honored in Russell parade; Arlen Spector dies at 82