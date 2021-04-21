Turbo! Sedgwick County detention facility announce first-ever K-9 crew addition

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has its first detention K-9 to join the crew.

Wednesday was the first day on the job at the detention facility for the K-9 named Turbo.

After weeks of rigorous training, Turbo and his handler, Detention Deputy Rachel Wingfield, are prepared to assume their duties inside the detention facility.

Turbo is a single purpose K-9 with the primary task of assisting in the reduction of contraband inside the Detention Facility.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, contraband is an issue troubling detention facilities across the country and a challenge for the local sheriff’s offices as well.