Turkey tips: How to deep fry your bird Video

Many people like to fry their turkey on Thanksgiving, but that can be a dangerous endeavor.

Here a few turkey tips to keep you and your family safe:

1. Put your turkey in the refrigerator three days before Thanksgiving to make you're your bird has completely thawed all the way through.

2. Determine how much cooking oil you'll need by first putting your turkey into the fryer, and adding water to the fill line. Next, pull the turkey out to see how much water is left over. That will be how much oil you need to fry your bird safely.

3. Your turkey should fry around three to four minutes per pound at a temperature of 350 degrees.

4. Try not to get distracted; this is one pot you actually DO want to watch "boil."

5. Bottom line: Safety first. Fires happen when too much grease in the pot, and if the bird is still frozen.