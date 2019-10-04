Turning on the heat: Energy company says you can save up to 10 percent with this tip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Kansans are turning on the heat as temperatures took a fall this week.

“When the weather gets cold today, it’s a friendly reminder its gonna get even colder later on. I think the last thing anyone would want to do on a cold day is turn on the furnace and it doesn’t work,” Black Hills Energy spokesperson James Williams said.

Black Hills Energy services much of west Wichita and western Kansas communities. The company provided the following tips:

Ways to stay safe

Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If your nose picks up this scent, immediately leave the area, and call 911 once you’re away from the site.

Wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it’s safe to return.

Never use a mobile phone, touch a light switch or start an engine while near a suspected gas leak.

Ensure your home is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, and never use gas ranges, ovens or clothes dryers to heat your home.

Ways to reduce energy costs

Prevent heat loss. Cut heat loss by caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows.

You can save as much as 10 percent a year on your heating bill by simply turning your thermostat back 10 percent to 15 percent for eight hours.

Clean your furnace filter monthly, and follow any other routine maintenance procedures described in the owner’s manual. Dirty filters make your furnace run much harder and circulate dirty air through your house.

It’s recommended to have your furnace inspected by a professional once a year. Along with providing safe, reliable natural gas, Black Hills Energy also performs furnace inspections for an added fee to prevent a minor nuisance from becoming a costly concern.

LATEST STORIES: