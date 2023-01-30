WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Twin chimpanzees at the Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ) have died after being born prematurely to mother Bea.

According to the SCZ, Bea gave birth prematurely to a boy and a girl Friday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, being about 6 weeks early, neither infant survived,” the Zoo said in a Facebook post.

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and support that we have seen over the past several difficult weeks. Sedgwick County Zoo

The SCZ says this was Bea’s fourth pregnancy. Her previous pregnancies have all had the same outcome.

Necropsies will be performed on the twins. The Zoo says they hope to discover information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future.

“Bea is recovering well and remains in good health postpartum,” the SCZ said. “She is being cared for by keepers and her troop: Moshi, Sukari, and Mahale, who continues to do well during her own healing process.”