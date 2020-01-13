Twin infants hospitalized with injuries, father arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two infants are hospitalized after police were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse in Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department was asked to assist EMS at a home in the 2800 block of South Emporia around noon Friday. A two-month-old boy was not breathing and was unresponsive.

Police say when the boy was taken to the hospital, it was discovered he had some critical internal injuries.

They say he also had some previous injuries that were discovered that day, including a healing broken clavicle.

Investigators say the boy’s twin sister was also discovered to have a healing broken femur.

Both children are hospitalized, the boy is in critical condition. Two other children in the home, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, have been taken into protective custody.

Police arrested the father of the four children, 22-year-old Marlin Williams, on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery.

Investigators say the mother of the children was not home and is not a suspect at this time. They are conducting more interviews.

