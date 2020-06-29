Twitter removes K-State student tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The K-State student whose tweet caused national outrage has been forced to take down the post, according to his twitter page.

Jaden McNeil, the student who shared a post mocking George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, has been forced by Twitter to take down the tweet for violating a policy prohibiting the glorification of violence.

My account was just locked again (check my Telegram) and I was forced to delete the original Tweet about George Floyd. Unreal. — Jaden McNeil (@JadenPMcNeil) June 28, 2020

McNeil shared a link to the statement Twitter sent him. The company locked McNeil’s account after investigating the tweet and told him his account would not be unlocked until he removed “tweets that violate our rules.”

KSNT News was sent this statement on how the university goes about punishments for students, including expulsion.

Disciplinary sanctions for a student depends upon which university policy has been found to be in violation: – If the student is found by an Administrative Review Team to be responsible for violating the University’s Discrimination and Harassment policy, sanctions are recommended by an Administrative Review Team to the Director of Student Life. – The university President receives recommendations for suspension or dismissal for students to be found responsible by a Student Review Board for violating the Student Code of Conduct. – For students found in violation of the university’s Threat Management policy, the Director of Student Life serving as the Critical Incident Response Team chair has the ability to determine expulsion. We do not disclose disciplinary actions taken with students due to privacy regulations.

