HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Hutchinson early Sunday morning.

According to the HPD, officers were dispatched at 4:54 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 300 block of West Avenue B.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to a regional medical center, where he was treated and released.

The Hutchinson police say it was determined that the shooting happened in the 100 block of S. Madison St.

At the scene, the HPD says a 26-year-old man from Hutchinson and a 31-year-old man from Hutchinson were both arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement after the shooting happened.

Hutchinson police say people of interest who are acquainted with the victim have been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.